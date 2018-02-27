Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:
World Cup
World Cup coaches attend team seminar in Sochi
MOSCOW - Coaches of the 32 countries in this year’s World Cup attend a team seminar in Sochi. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/RUSSIA-TEAM-SEMINAR (TV), by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber, 400 words)
Premier League
We bring you all the latest Premier League news including the build-up to Arsenal’s game on Thursday at home to Manchester City, who crushed the London side in Sunday’s League Cup final.
La Liga
Espanyol v Real Madrid (1900)
Girona v Celta de Vigo (2030)
Real seek to continue revival at Espanyol
BARCELONA - Real Madrid visit Espanyol, who they have beaten in their last 10 Liga clashes, seeking to continue their resurgence with a fifth consecutive league win. (SOCCER-SPAIN-ESY-MAD/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Joseph Walker, 400 words)
FA Cup Fifth Round Replay
Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday (2005)
Swansea host Wednesday in bid for quarter-final spot
Swansea City welcome second-tier Sheffield Wednesday in a fifth round replay for a place in the last eight against Tottenham Hotspur or Rochdale whose replay take place on Wednesday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-SWA-SHF/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2205 GMT/5:05 PM ET, 300 words)
Formula One pre-season testing, day two
BARCELONA - McLaren will be hoping for a better second day of testing after a wheel came off Fernando Alonso’s car on Monday, while Red Bull aim to build on a promising first day. (MOTOR-F1-TESTING/, (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)
South Africa, Australia complete preparations for first test
DURBAN - South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and his Australian counterpart Steve Smith will discuss their team’s final preparations ahead of the first test at Kingsmead. (CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-AUS/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)
Dimitrov, Pouille in first round action
DUBAI - Top seed Grigor Dimitrov takes on Malek Jaziri while Lucas Pouille meets Ernests Gulbis in the first round. (TENNIS-DUBAI/MEN (TV), 300 words)
Johnson favoured to pull off Mexico repeat
We preview this weeks WGC-Mexico Championship, where reigning champion and world number one Dustin Johnson is favoured to top a strong field and collect his fifth WGC title. (GOLF-MEXICOCITY/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)
Streaking Trail Blazers host Kings, Sixers battle Heat
The Portland Trail Blazers try to stretch their win streak to four games when they host the Sacramento Kings while the Philadelphia 76ers face the Miami Heat in two of the six games on the National Basketball Associations schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 300 words)
Pens battle Devils, Sharks face Oilers
The reigning Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins, in a tight battle for top spot in the Metropolitan division, host the New Jersey Devils while the San Jose Sharks host the Edmonton Oilers in two of the nine games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 300 words)
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words)
