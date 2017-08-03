Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday, Aug. 3

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

La Liga rejects Neymar payment over PSG move - source

MADRID - Spain's La Liga rejects payment of record-breaking release clause that would allow Neymar to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain, a source from the national soccer league says, but not clear whether will put brakes on the transfer. (SOCCER-NEYMAR/ (UPDATE 2, TV), expect by 1500 GMT, 400 words)

We will have the latest transfer news from around Europe as clubs strengthen their squads for the new season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

China needs to invest in youth to improve, says Roxburgh

HONG KONG - Former Scotland coach Andy Roxburgh, the Asian Football Confederation's technical director, tells Reuters he believes Chinese football needs to make significant strides at youth level before the country can become one of the leaders of the Asian game. (SOCCER-CHINA/, moved, 500 words)

BOXING

Finally respected, Klitschko announces retirement

Wladimir Klitschko ruled the heavyweight scene with a steel glove for more than a decade yet it was a defeat by Anthony Joshua which ensured the Ukrainian retired with the universal respect that eluded him for so long. (BOXING-KLITSCHKO/RETIREMENT (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), by Martyn Herman, 615 words)

+ See also:

- BOXING-KLITSCHKO/RETIREMENT (FACTBOX), moved,240 words

ATHLETICS

Young Coleman ready to join the elite of sprinting

LONDON - Christian Coleman may be a newcomer to international competition but the young American sprinter is not backing down on his chances against the likes of Usain Bolt and Justin Gatlin in the World Athletics Championships 100 metres.(ATHLETICS-WORLD/USA-COLEMAN (PIX, TV), moved, 400 words)

British team previews London Championships

LONDON - Athletes and coaches from the host nation speak to the media ahead of the World Championships (ATHLETICS-WORLD/BRITAIN, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

GAMES

Where summer never ends, Malaysians chase Winter Olympics dream

KUALA LUMPUR - In the middle of a sprawling construction site in equatorial Malaysia, over a dozen young men sporting ice skates and protective gear hit the skating rink to do their morning drills. (GAMES-SEA/MALAYSIA-ICEHOCKEY (PIX, TV), moved, by Joseph Sipalan, 575 words)

CRICKET

India v Sri Lanka, 2nd test (to 7)

Kohli wins toss, India bat against spin-heavy Sri Lanka

COLOMBO - Cheteshwar Pujara registers his second century of the series while Ajinkya Rahane also notches up a hundred as two of India's most dependable batsmen laid the foundation for a massive first innings total in the second test against Sri Lanka. (CRICKET-TEST-LKA-IND/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

Cricket Australia agree A$500m pay deal with players

MELBOURNE - Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association announce they had agreed a new pay deal "in principle", finally ending an acrimonious dispute that threatened a tour of Bangladesh and this year's Ashes series.(CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX, TV), moved, 400 words)

GOLF

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, (to 6) Akron, Ohio

McIlroy back in action after caddie change

Rory McIlroy will have his best friend Harry Diamond on the bag after parting with long-time caddie J.P. Fitzgerald, while British Open champion Jordan Spieth returns to action in the first round of the World Golf Championships event at Firestone Country Club. (GOLF-BRIDGESTONE/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 450 words)

PGA Tour

Veterans seek to reclaim past glories

Veterans Padraig Harrington, Angel Cabrera, Retief Goosen and Davis Love are among those playing in the only Modified Stableford event on the PGA Tour, while Greg Chalmers is defending champion at Montreux Country Club. (GOLF-BARRACUDA/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, 200 words)

TENNIS

WTA: Stanford Classic (to 6)

Third-seeded American Madison Keys takes on seventh seed Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine, who advanced by walkover when five-time grand slam winner Maria Sharapova withdrew with an arm injury, in the quarter-finals at Taube Family Ttennis Stadium at Stanford University. (TENNIS-WOMEN/STANFORD, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 300 words)

ATP/WTA: Citi Open, Washington D.C. (to 6)

Three-time champion Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina takes on Japan's Kei Nishikori for a place in the quarter-finals at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. (TENNIS-WASHINGTONDC/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 250 words)

BASEBALL

Porcello leads Red Sox in clash with Indians

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello gets the call for the Boston Red Sox against the host Cleveland Indians while the Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals in two of the nine games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Ian Ransom)