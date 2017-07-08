Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday, July 8

July 8 (Reuters) - Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

TENNIS

Wimbledon

Djokovic and Federer top the bill on Centre Court

LONDON - Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer face third-round matches on Centre Court against Latvia's unpredictable Ernests Gulbis and dangerous German Mischa Zverev respectively, while women's top seed Angelique Kerber takes on American Shelby Rogers. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), expect throughout, by Ossian Shine, Mitch Phillips, Martyn Herman, Pritha Sarkar, Toby Davis, Pravin Char, Clare Lovell and Simon Evans)

Injury cheats should be shamed on court, says physio

LONDON - There is only one way to treat petulant players, such as Australia's Bernard Tomic, who call for a medical time out to treat a fake injury -- expose them to public humiliation. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/INJURIES (INTERVIEW, PIX), by Pritha Sarkar, moved)

MOTOR RACING

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying

Bottas on pole for Mercedes

SPIELBERG, Austria - Finland's Valtteri Bottas kept champions Mercedes on pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday after title-chasing team mate Lewis Hamilton was hit with a five-place grid penalty.(MOTOR-F1-AUSTRIA/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Alan Baldwin)

We will also have stories from around the paddock

CRICKET

England v South Africa first test

LONDON - England are batting again with a first-innings lead of 97 after bowling out South Africa for 361 on the third day at Lord's. (CRICKET-TEST-ENG-ZAF/ (PIX), expect throughout, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France: Stage eight

Aggressive riders expected to dominate stage eight

STATION DES ROUSSES, FRANCE - Aggressive riders with climbing abilities are expected to take centre stage in a hilly eighth stage trek from Dole, with the overall favourites kept in check ahead of Sunday's punishing ride in the Jura mountains. (CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot)

RUGBY

New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, 3rd test

Series squared after unlikely draw in final test

AUCKLAND - The British and Irish Lions held the All Blacks to a tense and dramatic 15-15 draw in the third test on Saturday to share a series that few had expected them to come so close to winning.(RUGBY-UNION-LIONS, moved, by Nick Mulvenney and Greg Stutchbury)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Greenbrier Classic (to 9)

Munoz takes three-shot lead into third round

Columbia’s Sebastian Munoz enters the third round at the Old White TPC Course three shots clear of Americans Ben Martin and Hudson Swafford while New Zealand’s Danny Lee, the reigning champion from 2015, is among a group of three golfers a further shot off the pace. (GOLF-GREENBRIER/, expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Irish Open

Hebert and Im stay one-shot clear heading into third round

Benjamin Hebert of France and American Daniel Im held a one-shot lead over Spain's Jon Rahm with another group, including Japan's Hideto Matsuyama, in touch with the pacesetters going into the third round. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

LPGA: Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic (to 9) Wisconsin

Third round action from the inaugural Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. (GOLF-THORNBERRY/, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

SOCCER

European club news

We will have the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams improve their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

BASEBALL

Yankees’ Judge tries to keep up big-hitting ways

Big-hitting rookie Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees host the Milwaukee Brewers while reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello gets the call for the Boston Red Sox against the host Tampa Bay Rays in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (London desk editor: Ken Ferris)