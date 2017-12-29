Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

CRICKET

The Ashes: Australia v England, fourth test

Rain hits England’s hopes of Ashes win

MELBOURNE - A morning that brought two wickets for England and a sniff of a drought-breaking Ashes win gave way to a bleak afternoon for the tourists as rain washed out most of day four on Friday and left Australia well-placed to save the fourth test. (CRICKET-ASHES/, by Ian Ransom, moved)

SOCCER

Serie A

Leaders Napoli visit Crotone

MILAN - Serie A leaders Napoli visit lowly Crotone where a win will guarantee that they reach the halfway mark at the top of the table.

Premier League

We will bring you all the build-up to the weekend matches with coverage of team news and injury updates plus the managers' news conferences.

Sanchez double ensures Wenger can enjoy landmark night

LONDON - Arsene Wenger celebrated another landmark night in his garlanded Premier League career as an Alexis Sanchez double inspired his Arsenal charges to a pulsating 3-2 win at Crystal Palace on Thursday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, moved, 500 words)

OLYMPICS

Ice hockey without borders, Canada gives Korea an assist

SEOUL - What does it mean to represent your country at the Olympics? For Brock Radunske, that question requires some contemplation given the towering, blond-haired Canadian will be suiting-up for South Korea’s ice hockey team at the 2018 Winter Games. (OLYMPICS-2018/NATURALISATION (FEATURE, TV, PIX), moved, by Peter Rutherford)

NBA

Rockets seek to avoid fourth straight loss

The James Harden-led Houston Rockets try to put a three-game mini-slump behind them when they visit the East-leading Boston Celtics in one of five games on the National Basketball Association schedule.

NHL

Canadiens face Lightning storm as league-leading Tampa Bay host Montreal

The middling Montreal Canadiens will have their work cut out when they visit the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning (26-7-2), while the top two teams in the Pacific Division battle as the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Los Angeles Kings in two of the seven games on the National Hockey League schedule.

ALPINE SKIING

Women’s World Cup Giant Slalom

LIENZ, Austria - American Mikaela Shiffrin is way ahead of the field in the overall standings ahead of the Lienz Giant Slalom after her victory in Thursday's slalom.

Men’s World Cup combined

BORMIO, Italy - Italy's Dominic Paris will be looking to add victory in the Bormio combined event to his downhill win on Thursday.

2017 IN REVIEW

SOCCER

World Cup expansion comes too late to save Italy

ZURICH - Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years showed that soccer still has a unique knack for toppling the mighty, although such upsets are far more likely in the international game.

TENNIS

Serena, Fed and Rafa make it landmark year for the greats

LONDON - Serena Williams needed just one January fortnight to underline her greatness before Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal then spent the rest of 2017 reminding us of why tennis really is still basking in its age of sporting wonders.

RUGBY

North closes gap but All Blacks remain the benchmark

SYDNEY - A humdinger of a British and Irish Lions series in New Zealand was the highlight of the test rugby year and although it finished all square, the All Blacks remain the benchmark in international rugby.

MOTOR RACING

Hamilton joins Vettel in the fight for fifth title

LONDON - Formula One entered a new era in 2017 and next year promises another first even if Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton keep on winning.

GOLF

”Lexi’ rule dominates golf chatter in 2017

A rules violation prompted an overhaul of the controversial trial-by-television rule in 2017, and the ascendancy of youth continued unabated, all the while played against a backdrop of a certain 14-times major champion whose occasional health updates kept his fans hopeful that a comeback awaits.