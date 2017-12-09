Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:
Premier League
West Ham United v Chelsea (1230)
Burnley v Watford (1500)
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth (1500)
Huddersfield Town v Brighton and Hove Albion (1500)
Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1500)
Newcastle United v Leicester City (1730)
Chelsea out to close gap at the top
LONDON - Champions Chelsea can move level on points with second-placed Manchester United with victory at struggling West Ham United, who are second-bottom in the table, while Tottenham Hotspur hope to secure their first win in four league games at home to Stoke City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1730 GMT/12.30 PM ET, 600 words)
We will also have mini match reports on every game.
La Liga
Getafe v Eibar (1200)
Real Madrid v Sevilla (1515)
Deportivo Coruna v Leganes (1730)
Valencia v Celta Vigo (1945)
Real face defensive crisis for Sevilla clash
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will be without three of his first-choice back four for their La Liga clash at home to Sevilla as they bid to keep alive their fading hopes of defending their title. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1715 GMT/1215 PM ET, 400 words)
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen (1430)
Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Bayern Munich (1430)
Hamburg SV v VfL Wolfsburg (1430)
RB Leipzig v Mainz (1430)
Borussia Moenchengladbach v FC Schalke 04 (1730)
In-form Schalke visit Gladbach
BERLIN - Schalke 04, without a league loss since late September, travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach, while Borussia Dortmund will be searching for their first league win since September when they entertain lowly Werder Bremen. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, 400 words)
Serie A
Cagliari v Sampdoria (1700)
Juventus v Inter Milan (1945)
Inter face test of title credentials against champions Juve
MILAN - Serie A leaders Inter Milan visit defending champions Juventus, who are two points behind them in third place and will go top if they win. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2145 GMT/5.45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)
Ligue 1
Paris St Germain v Lille (1600)
Angers SCO v Montpellier HSC (1900)
Monaco v ESTAC Troyes (1900)
En Avant de Guingamp v Dijon FCO (1900)
Metz v Stade Rennes (1900)
Toulouse v Caen (1900)
PSG host struggling Lille
PARIS - Paris St Germain will look to increase their nine-point lead at the summit when they face struggling Lille, who are battling to stay clear of the relegation zone, while last season’s champions Monaco, in third, host Troyes. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 200 words)
FIFA Club World Cup quarter-finals, Abu Dhabi
Pachuca (Mexico) v Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) (1300)
Al Jazira (United Arab Emirates) v Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) (1630)
(SOCCER-CLUB/, (PIX), expect after 2230 GMT/5 PM ET, 200 WORDS)
East Asia Championship
TOKYO - Yosuke Ideguchi scored deep into injury time as World Cup-bound Japan struggled to a 1-0 win over North Korea, after South Korea had been held to a 2-2 draw by China. (SOCCER-EASTASIA/, moved, 400 words)
MLS Cup
TORONTO - Top-seeded Toronto FC, led by dynamic scoring duo Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore, host the defending champion Seattle Sounders in the 2017 MLS Cup at BMO Field. (SOCCER-USA/PLAYOFFS, by Steve Keating)
European Tour: Joburg Open
Pulkkanen leads by one at Joburg open
JOHANNESBURG - Tapio Pulkkanen from Finland takes a one-shot lead into the third round of the Joburg Open over two rain-softened layouts at Randpark Golf Club as he looks for his first European Tour success. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, by Nick Said, 400 words)
British Indoor Rowing Championships
LONDON - Britain’s former Tour de France champion and five-times Olympic gold medallist Bradley Wiggins swaps the bicycle for the rowing machine as he takes part in the British Indoor Rowing Championships as he considers a switch to the sport, having retired from cycling. (ROWING-WIGGINS/, expect throughout, by Martyn Herman, 300 words)
Grand Prix final
NAGOYA, Japan - Competition continues in the ISU’s Grand Prix final, seen as an important warmup ahead of next year’s Winter Olympics. (FIGURESKATING-ISU/FINAL (PIX), moved, updates expect throughout, by Elaine Lies, 400 words)
World Cup
Vonn injured and Gut crashes in St Moritz race
ST MORITZ, Switzerland - American four-times overall champion Lindsey Vonn was injured after finishing a World Cup super-G race while Switzerland’s Lara Gut crashed halfway down the course.(ALPINE SKIING-WOMEN/, (PIX), moved)
Pinturault wins in Val d‘Isere after Hirscher tangles with a flag
VAL D‘ISERE, France - Six-times World Cup champion Marcel Hirscher was upstaged by Frenchman Alexis Pinturault after getting in a tangle with a gate flag in a giant slalom race. (ALPINE SKIING-MEN/, (PIX), moved)
