Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday
#Soccer News
December 9, 2017 / 2:02 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

Premier League

West Ham United v Chelsea (1230)

Burnley v Watford (1500)

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth (1500)

Huddersfield Town v Brighton and Hove Albion (1500)

Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion (1500)

Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1500)

Newcastle United v Leicester City (1730)

Chelsea out to close gap at the top

LONDON - Champions Chelsea can move level on points with second-placed Manchester United with victory at struggling West Ham United, who are second-bottom in the table, while Tottenham Hotspur hope to secure their first win in four league games at home to Stoke City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1730 GMT/12.30 PM ET, 600 words)

We will also have mini match reports on every game.

La Liga

Getafe v Eibar (1200)

Real Madrid v Sevilla (1515)

Deportivo Coruna v Leganes (1730)

Valencia v Celta Vigo (1945)

Real face defensive crisis for Sevilla clash

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will be without three of his first-choice back four for their La Liga clash at home to Sevilla as they bid to keep alive their fading hopes of defending their title. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1715 GMT/1215 PM ET, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen (1430)

Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Bayern Munich (1430)

Hamburg SV v VfL Wolfsburg (1430)

RB Leipzig v Mainz (1430)

Borussia Moenchengladbach v FC Schalke 04 (1730)

In-form Schalke visit Gladbach

BERLIN - Schalke 04, without a league loss since late September, travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach, while Borussia Dortmund will be searching for their first league win since September when they entertain lowly Werder Bremen. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, 400 words)

Serie A

Cagliari v Sampdoria (1700)

Juventus v Inter Milan (1945)

Inter face test of title credentials against champions Juve

MILAN - Serie A leaders Inter Milan visit defending champions Juventus, who are two points behind them in third place and will go top if they win. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2145 GMT/5.45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Paris St Germain v Lille (1600)

Angers SCO v Montpellier HSC (1900)

Monaco v ESTAC Troyes (1900)

En Avant de Guingamp v Dijon FCO (1900)

Metz v Stade Rennes (1900)

Toulouse v Caen (1900)

PSG host struggling Lille

PARIS - Paris St Germain will look to increase their nine-point lead at the summit when they face struggling Lille, who are battling to stay clear of the relegation zone, while last season’s champions Monaco, in third, host Troyes. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 200 words)

FIFA Club World Cup quarter-finals, Abu Dhabi

Pachuca (Mexico) v Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) (1300)

Al Jazira (United Arab Emirates) v Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) (1630)

(SOCCER-CLUB/, (PIX), expect after 2230 GMT/5 PM ET, 200 WORDS)

East Asia Championship

TOKYO - Yosuke Ideguchi scored deep into injury time as World Cup-bound Japan struggled to a 1-0 win over North Korea, after South Korea had been held to a 2-2 draw by China. (SOCCER-EASTASIA/, moved, 400 words)

MLS Cup

TORONTO - Top-seeded Toronto FC, led by dynamic scoring duo Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore, host the defending champion Seattle Sounders in the 2017 MLS Cup at BMO Field. (SOCCER-USA/PLAYOFFS, by Steve Keating)

GOLF

European Tour: Joburg Open

Pulkkanen leads by one at Joburg open

JOHANNESBURG - Tapio Pulkkanen from Finland takes a one-shot lead into the third round of the Joburg Open over two rain-softened layouts at Randpark Golf Club as he looks for his first European Tour success. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, by Nick Said, 400 words)

ROWING

British Indoor Rowing Championships

LONDON - Britain’s former Tour de France champion and five-times Olympic gold medallist Bradley Wiggins swaps the bicycle for the rowing machine as he takes part in the British Indoor Rowing Championships as he considers a switch to the sport, having retired from cycling. (ROWING-WIGGINS/, expect throughout, by Martyn Herman, 300 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Grand Prix final

NAGOYA, Japan - Competition continues in the ISU’s Grand Prix final, seen as an important warmup ahead of next year’s Winter Olympics. (FIGURESKATING-ISU/FINAL (PIX), moved, updates expect throughout, by Elaine Lies, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup

Vonn injured and Gut crashes in St Moritz race

ST MORITZ, Switzerland - American four-times overall champion Lindsey Vonn was injured after finishing a World Cup super-G race while Switzerland’s Lara Gut crashed halfway down the course.(ALPINE SKIING-WOMEN/, (PIX), moved)

Pinturault wins in Val d‘Isere after Hirscher tangles with a flag

VAL D‘ISERE, France - Six-times World Cup champion Marcel Hirscher was upstaged by Frenchman Alexis Pinturault after getting in a tangle with a gate flag in a giant slalom race. (ALPINE SKIING-MEN/, (PIX), moved)

Europe desk editor: Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
