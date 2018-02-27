Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

World Cup

World Cup coaches attend team seminar in Sochi

MOSCOW - Coaches of the 32 countries in this year’s World Cup attend a team seminar in Sochi. (SOCCER-WORLCUP/RUSSIA-TEAM-SEMINAR (TV), by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber, 400 words)

Premier League

We bring you all the latest Premier League news including the build-up to Arsenal’s game on Thursday at home to Manchester City, who crushed the London side in Sunday’s League Cup final.

La Liga

Espanyol v Real Madrid (1900)

Girona v Celta de Vigo (2030)

Real seek to continue revival at Espanyol

BARCELONA - Real Madrid visit Espanyol, who they have beaten in their last 10 Liga clashes, seeking to continue their resurgence with a fifth consecutive league win. (SOCCER-SPAIN-ESY-MAD/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Joseph Walker, 400 words)

FA Cup Fifth Round Replay

Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday (2005)

Swansea host Wednesday in bid for quarter-final spot

Swansea City welcome second-tier Sheffield Wednesday in a fifth round replay for a place in the last eight against Tottenham Hotspur or Rochdale whose replay take place on Wednesday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-SWA-SHF/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2205 GMT/5:05 PM ET, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Formula One pre-season testing, day two

BARCELONA - McLaren will be hoping for a better second day of testing after a wheel came off Fernando Alonso’s car on Monday, while Red Bull aim to build on a promising first day. (MOTOR-F1-TESTING/, (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

TENNIS

Dimitrov, Pouille in first round action

DUBAI - Top seed Grigor Dimitrov takes on Malek Jaziri while Lucas Pouille meets Ernests Gulbis in the first round. (TENNIS-DUBAI/MEN (TV), 300 words)

NBA

Raptors host Pistons, T-Wolves face Kings

The Toronto Raptors, in a tight battle for top spot in the Eastern Conference, host the Detroit Pistons while the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Sacramento Kings in two of the 10 games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 300 words)

NHL

Lightning battle Maple Leafs, Golden Knights face Kings

The first-place Tampa Bay Lightning eye a fourth consecutive victory when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs while the Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights visit the Los Angeles Kings in two of the five games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words)

CRICKET

Focus on pacemen as South Africa host Australia

DURBAN - The pacemen are expected to take centre stage as South Africa host Australia in a four test series, starting in Durban on Thursday. We preview the aeries plus provide a factbox on the first test. (CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-AUS/PREVIEW, moving at 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words) (Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)