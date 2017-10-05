Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

World Cup 2018 - European qualifying

GROUP C

Northern Ireland v Germany (1845)

BELFAST - World champions Germany, having won all eight of their games in Group C, need one point away to Northern Ireland to guarantee top spot and a place at next year's World Cup in Russia.

Group E

Armenia v Poland (1600)

YEREVAN - Poland will qualify for the World Cup in Russia if they win away to Armenia and Denmark fail to beat Montenegro. A draw will be enough to guarantee them a top-two finish in the group.

Montenegro v Denmark (1845)

PODGORICA - Montenegro and Denmark clash in a battle for the group's runners-up spot and a potential playoff berth

Group F

England v Slovenia (1845)

LONDON - England can qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup if they beat Slovenia at Wembley while defeat could end Slovenia's chances of finishing second.

Asian World Cup qualifying

Syria v Australia, playoff first leg (1230)

Syria hoping for ‘home’ boost against Australia in Malyasia

Syria hoping for 'home' boost against Australia in Malyasia

MALACCA, Malaysia - After missing out on automatic qualification for next year's World Cup finals, Ange Postcoglou's Australia meet Syria in the first leg of a regional playoff being held in Malaysia for security reasons.

South American World Cup qualifying

Argentina face Peru in bid to maintain qualifiying

Argentina face Peru in bid to maintain qualifiying

Lionel Messi's Argentina seek victory against Peru to keep alive their World Cup qualifying hopes. Another five teams in the South American group are also in the running to join qualified Brazil in a frantic race for three remaining automatic berths.

We will also bring you all the build-up to this week's World Cup qualifying matches, including news conferences with players and managers, as teams jostle for places at next year's tournament in Russia.

MOTOR RACING

Japanese Grand Prix

Hamilton on the hunt despite F1 title lead

Hamilton on the hunt despite F1 title lead

SUZUKA, Japan - Lewis Hamilton says there will be no easing off the throttle even if he does not have to win another race after Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix to secure a fourth Formula One title.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA - China Open

Cirstea downs Pliskova to reach China Open quarter-finals

Cirstea downs Pliskova to reach China Open quarter-finals

BEIJING - A ruthless Sorana Cirstea took full advantage of Karolina Pliskova's patchy form at the China Open on Thursday, reaching the quarter-finals as she consigned the recently dethroned world number one to a 6-1 7-5 defeat.

BEIJING - Top seed Rafa Nadal beat Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-3 to set up a quarter-final meeting with John Isner.

RUGBY

Pumas seek first points, Wallabies second place

Pumas seek first points, Wallabies second place

MENDOZA, ARGENTINA - Argentina's Pumas will be looking to beat Australia in Mendoza to avoid ending the Rugby Championship without points on the final day of the tournament while the Wallabies will seek to leapfrog South Africa into second place if the Sprinbogks fail to beat champions New Zealand.

DOPING

IOC in denial over drugs says Icarus film director

IOC in denial over drugs says Icarus film director

The director of Icarus, the film that tracked the exposure of Russia's massive doping scandal, tells Reuters that the IOC would rather sweep the problem under the table than deal with it properly.

SPORTS BUSINESS

Leading sports officials attend Sport Business summit

Leading sports officials attend Sport Business summit

LONDON - Leading figures from the world of sport, including Football Association Chief Executive Martin Glenn, address delegates at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium.

GYMNASTICS

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships (to 8)

Larduet top qualifier for men’s all-around

Larduet top qualifier for men's all-around

Cuban Manrique Larduet is the top qualifier for the men's all-around final at Olympic Stadium in Montreal, but he is likely to face stiff competition from Ukranian Oleg Verniaiev, Russian David Belyavskiy, China's Xiao Ruoteng and Japan's Kenzo Shirai.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Safeway Open (to 8) Napa, California

Mickelson back in action as new season begins

Mickelson back in action as new season begins

Less than 100 hours after the end of the old season, Phil Mickelson is among those in action as the new 2017-18 PGA Tour season kicks off at Silverado Resort with the first of 49 official money events.

BASEBALL

American League Division Series kicks off

American League Division Series kicks off

The American League Division Series gets underway with two games. Six-times All-Stars Chris Sale (Boston) and Justin Verlander (Houston) will be the starting pitchers as the Red Sox and Astros meet in an afternoon match-up, while the New York Yankees send Sonny Gray to the mound against the Cleveland Indians, who will counter with Trevor Bauer.

NFL

Brady on verge of record

Brady on verge of record

New England quarterback Tom Brady will tie Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for the most regular season wins by a starting quarterback (186), but victory against Tampa Bay is no certainly for the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots (2-2), whose defense will be tested by the Jamies Winston-led Buccaneers.

NHL

Penguins back in action after overtime defeat in season opener

Penguins back in action after overtime defeat in season opener

The defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins try to improve on their season-opening overtime loss when they play the Chicago Blackhawks in one of eight games on the schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.