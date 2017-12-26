Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Premier League (1500 GMT unless stated)

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (1230)

Bournemouth v West Ham United

Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion

Huddersfield Town v Stoke City

Manchester United v Burnley

Watford v Leicester City

West Bromwich Albion v Everton

Liverpool v Swansea City (1730)

Man United bid to close gap on City

LONDON - Manchester United will look to cut the gap on runaway leaders Manchester City to 10 points when they host Burnley. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)

CRICKET

The Ashes: Australia v England (fourth test)

Warner rides luck to grab century

MELBOURNE - David Warner rode his luck to reach his 21st test century as Australia crawled to 145 for two at tea on day one of the fourth Ashes test against England. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

South Africa v Zimbabwe

South Africa win toss, elect to bat against Zimbabwe

South Africa captain AB de Villiers won the toss and elected to bat in the one-off day-night test against visitors Zimbabwe at St George’s Park on Tuesday. (CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ZWE/, moved with updates to follow, 400 words)

NFL

Eagles claim home-field advantage

Philadelphia claimed a scrappy 19-10 win over Oakland to seal home-field advantage through the playoffs after Pittsburgh breezed to a 34-6 victory over Houston. (FOOTBALL-NFL/HIGHLIGHTS, moved by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

NBA

Warriors score win over Cavaliers

Klay Thompson broke a late tie with a 3-pointer and Kevin Durant protected the lead with two key defensive plays on LeBron James, lifting the Golden State Warriors to a 99-92 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS), moved with update to follow, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)