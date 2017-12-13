Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Premier League (2000 unless stated)

Newcastle United v Everton (1945)

Southampton v Leicester City (1945)

Swansea City v Manchester City (1945)

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion

Manchester United v Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion

West Ham United v Arsenal

Rampant Manchester City visit lowly Swansea

LONDON - Manchester City travel to struggling Swansea City aiming to break the record of 14 successive top-flight wins set by Arsenal across two seasons in 2002, while second-placed Manchester United, 11 points back, host Bournemouth. We will have a wrap plus individual match reports. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAMA-TEAMB/ (PIX), by Simon Evans and Martyn Herman, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Speroni all smiles after victory in 400th Palace game

LONDON - Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni’s 400th appearance for the south London club started with him picking the ball out of the net with his first touch in the third minute against Watford at Selhurst Park on Tuesday and ended with his team scoring a stoppage-time winner in a remarkable late turnaround in their Premier League match. He tells Reuters all about a dramatic night. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY/SPERONI (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by Rex Gowar)

Bundesliga (1930 unless stated)

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v VfB Stuttgart (1730)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich v Cologne

Schalke 04 v FC Augsburg

Hertha Berlin v Hanover 96

Bayern seek win over Cologne and 10-point lead at the top

Champions Bayern Munich will race 10 points clear of RB Leipzig at the top of the Bundesliga if they beat bottom club Cologne after their nearest rivals were held 1-1 away to Vfl Wolsfburg on Tuesday. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Club World Cup semi-final

Al Jazira v Real Madrid (1700)

Holders Real face locals Al Jazira for place in final

ABU DHABI - European champions Real Madrid, bidding to become the first club to retain the Club World Cup, play local favourites Al Jazira in the second semi-final for the right to play in the showpiece game. (SOCCER-CLUB-ALJ-MAD/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

OLYMPICS

Next Tokyo budget due soon as cost cuts continue

TOKYO - International Olympic Committee Vice-President John Coates said on Wednesday that the IOC and Tokyo 2020 organisers were continuing to explore cost reductions and that the next version of the budget would be completed by the end of the year.(OLYMPICS-2020/IOC (PIX, TV), moved, by Chris Gallagher)

CRICKET

The Ashes

Root wants focus on England’s cricket, not culture

PERTH - England captain Joe Root sought to draw a line under the litany of off-field incidents that have dogged the team throughout the Ashes on Wednesday, even as a senior player admitted they would continue to haunt the side during the third test in Perth. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), moved)

India v Sri Lanka, second one-day international, Mohali

India’s Rohit smashes third ODI double hundred

Opener Rohit Sharma smashed his third one-day international double century to help set up India’s comprehensive 141-run win against Sri Lanka in the second match of the series at Mohali on Wednesday. (CRICKET-ODI-IND-LKA/, moved)

BOXING

Australian Horn beats Corcoran to retain world welterweight crown

Australian Jeff Horn retained his WBO welterweight world title by technical knockout when Briton Gary Corcoran’s corner threw in the towel in the 11th round of their contest in Brisbane on Wednesday. (BOXING-WELTERWEIGHT-HORN-CORCORAN/, moved)

NBA

Surging Rockets host Hornets

The Houston Rockets look to push their NBA-best record to 22-4 when they host the struggling Charlotte Hornets while the Eastern Conference leading Boston Celtics face the Denver Nuggets in two of the nine games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NHL

Islanders host Stars in New York

The New York Islanders look to gain ground in the Metropolitan Division when they host the Dallas Stars while the New York Rangers visit the Ottawa Senators in two of the four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Ken Ferris)