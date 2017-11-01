Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Champions League (1945 unless stated)

Group H

Borussia Dortmund v APOEL Nicosia

Tottenham Hotspur v Real Madrid

Struggling Dortmund need win over APOEL

DORTMUND - Bottom side Borussia Dortmund are under pressure as they host APOEL, with the Germans having only a slim chance of making the last 16 after failing to win in three Group H matches so far. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-APO/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Spurs and Real seek victory to secure place in last 16

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid, level at the top of Group H, bid for the win that will clinch a place in the last 16, with the London side seeking a first ever victory over the Spanish giants, having earned a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-TOT-MAD/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

Group G

Besiktas v Monaco (1700)

Porto v RB Leipzig

Besiktas host Monaco on verge of last 16 spot

TURKEY - Besiktas, with a perfect record in Group G, will make the knockout rounds with a win over Monaco, who have one point from three games and face elimination. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BES-AMO/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Porto and Leipzig tussle for likely second place

OPORTO, Portugal - Porto and RB Leipzig battle for what is likely to be runners-up spot in Group G behind probable section winners Besiktas with the hosts a point behind their German opponents. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-POR-RBL/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Group F

Napoli v Manchester City

Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord

NAPLES - Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will qualify for the last 16 with two games to spare if they avoid defeat at Napoli. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MCI/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Shakhtar look to do the double over Feyenoord

KHARKIV - Shakhtar Donetsk can take a giant stride towards the knockout phase as they seek to win a second successive game against Dutch champions Feyenoord, who have lost their three Group F games so far. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SHK-FEY/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Group E

Liverpool v Maribor

Sevilla v Spartak Moscow

Liverpool look to ease past Maribor at Anfield

LIVERPOOL - Liverpool crushed Maribor 7-0 in Slovenia, after drawing their first two Group E games, and will expect a comfortable win at Anfield. SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-MAR/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

Sevilla seek revenge over Spartak

SEVILLE - Sevilla host Spartak Moscow aiming to avenge their 5-1 thrashing away to the Russians as they struggle to qualify for the last 16, with the Andalusians third in Group E. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-SPM/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET by Richard Martin, 400 words)

OLYMPICS

Flame arrives to ignite Pyeongchang’s story of fire and ice

INCHEON, South Korea - The Olympic flame arrived in South Korea on Wednesday to begin its journey towards the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, lighting the blue touchpaper on a winter sports spectacular that organisers say will help promote peace on the Korean peninsula. (OLYMPICS-2018/FLAME (PIX, TV), moved, by Peter Rutherford, 600 words)

It’s ready but will they come? Pyeongchang awaits

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Workers in the South Korean resort town of Pyeongchang are making final preparations for the Winter Olympics, remaking roads, renovating buildings and preparing menus in English, Chinese and Japanese, a burst of activity that masks a big problem. (OLYMPICS-2018/NORTHKOREA-MISSILES (PIX, TV) moved, by Jane Chung and Hyunjoo Jin, 980 words)

ANOC General Assembly, Prague, Czech Republic

PRAGUE - More than 1,000 delegates including representatives from all 206 National Olympic Committees plus the IOC, International Federations and Organising Committees are due to attend the General Assembly of The Association of National Olympic Committees. (OLYMPICS-ANOC/ (PIX), 400 words)

USOC starts countdown to Pyeongchang Games

NEW YORK - The United States Olympic Committee will celebrate the 100 Day Countdown to the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018 in the heart of Times Square. (OLYMPICS-2018/USA-COUNTDOWN (PIX) 400 words)

Vonn talks to Reuters as Pyeongchang countdown begins

NEW YORK - Olympic skiing champion Lindsey Vonn talks to Reuters 100 days ahead of the opening ceremony in South Korea. (OLYMPICS-2018/VONN (PIX, TV) 400 words)

BASEBALL

Dodgers host Astros in winner-take-all Game Seven

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to win their first World Series title since 1988 against a Houston Astros team hoping to bag the first championship in franchise history when they clash in a winner-take-all Game Seven in Los Angeles. (BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-HOU/ (PIX), expect by 0350 GMT/11:50 PM ET, by Rory Carroll and Jahmal Corner, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP Paris Masters

Nadal looks to seal year-end top spot at Paris Masters

PARIS, France - Rafa Nadal can secure the year-end number one ranking by beating South Korea’s Chung Hyeon in the second round, while Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, and Juan Martin del Potro also feature in the tournament. (TENNIS-PARIS/ (TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

WTA Elite Trophy, Zhuhai

Rybarikova beats top seed Mladenovic in round robin play

ZHUHAI, China - Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova beat top seed Kristina Mladenovic of France in round robin play at the WTA Elite Trophy. (TENNIS-WTAELITE/ (PIX), 300 words)

CRICKET

India v New Zealand, 1st T20 International

India look to replicate one-day form in T20 series v NZ

NEW DELHI - India will hope to dominate New Zealand again in the three-match Twenty20 series beginning at the Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium after their ODI series triumph against the tourists. (CRICKET-T20-IND-NZL/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

Windies play the long game against Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe - Zimbabwe reached 66 for four in their second innings at tea on the fourth day of the second test, after West Indies were all out for 448 in their first innings before lunch. The hosts trail by 56 runs with 32 overs played. (CRICKET-TEST-ZWE-WIN/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)

NBA

Celtics go for sixth straight win

The Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics look to extend their winning run to six games when they take on the struggling Sacramento Kings while the Western Conference leaders Memphis Grizzlies face a tough test in the Orlando Magic in two of 12 games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

Ducks try to keep Leafs falling

After a hot start to the season the Toronto Maple Leafs have gone cold and will try to snap a three game losing skid when they pay a visit to the Anaheim Ducks while the New Jersey Devils take on the Vancouver Canucks in two of five games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)