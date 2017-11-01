Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:
Champions League (1945 unless stated)
Group H
Borussia Dortmund v APOEL Nicosia
Tottenham Hotspur v Real Madrid
Struggling Dortmund need win over APOEL
DORTMUND - Bottom side Borussia Dortmund are under pressure as they host APOEL, with the Germans having only a slim chance of making the last 16 after failing to win in three Group H matches so far. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-APO/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)
Spurs and Real seek victory to secure place in last 16
LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid, level at the top of Group H, bid for the win that will clinch a place in the last 16, with the London side seeking a first ever victory over the Spanish giants, having earned a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-TOT-MAD/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)
Group G
Besiktas v Monaco (1700)
Porto v RB Leipzig
Besiktas host Monaco on verge of last 16 spot
TURKEY - Besiktas, with a perfect record in Group G, will make the knockout rounds with a win over Monaco, who have one point from three games and face elimination. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BES-AMO/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, 400 words)
Porto and Leipzig tussle for likely second place
OPORTO, Portugal - Porto and RB Leipzig battle for what is likely to be runners-up spot in Group G behind probable section winners Besiktas with the hosts a point behind their German opponents. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-POR-RBL/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, 400 words)
Group F
Napoli v Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord
NAPLES - Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will qualify for the last 16 with two games to spare if they avoid defeat at Napoli. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MCI/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, 400 words)
Shakhtar look to do the double over Feyenoord
KHARKIV - Shakhtar Donetsk can take a giant stride towards the knockout phase as they seek to win a second successive game against Dutch champions Feyenoord, who have lost their three Group F games so far. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SHK-FEY/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, 400 words)
Group E
Liverpool v Maribor
Sevilla v Spartak Moscow
Liverpool look to ease past Maribor at Anfield
LIVERPOOL - Liverpool crushed Maribor 7-0 in Slovenia, after drawing their first two Group E games, and will expect a comfortable win at Anfield. SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-MAR/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)
Sevilla seek revenge over Spartak
SEVILLE - Sevilla host Spartak Moscow aiming to avenge their 5-1 thrashing away to the Russians as they struggle to qualify for the last 16, with the Andalusians third in Group E. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-SPM/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET by Richard Martin, 400 words)
Flame arrives to ignite Pyeongchang’s story of fire and ice
INCHEON, South Korea - The Olympic flame arrived in South Korea on Wednesday to begin its journey towards the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, lighting the blue touchpaper on a winter sports spectacular that organisers say will help promote peace on the Korean peninsula. (OLYMPICS-2018/FLAME (PIX, TV), moved, by Peter Rutherford, 600 words)
It’s ready but will they come? Pyeongchang awaits
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Workers in the South Korean resort town of Pyeongchang are making final preparations for the Winter Olympics, remaking roads, renovating buildings and preparing menus in English, Chinese and Japanese, a burst of activity that masks a big problem. (OLYMPICS-2018/NORTHKOREA-MISSILES (PIX, TV) moved, by Jane Chung and Hyunjoo Jin, 980 words)
ANOC General Assembly, Prague, Czech Republic
PRAGUE - More than 1,000 delegates including representatives from all 206 National Olympic Committees plus the IOC, International Federations and Organising Committees are due to attend the General Assembly of The Association of National Olympic Committees. (OLYMPICS-ANOC/ (PIX), 400 words)
USOC starts countdown to Pyeongchang Games
NEW YORK - The United States Olympic Committee will celebrate the 100 Day Countdown to the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018 in the heart of Times Square. (OLYMPICS-2018/USA-COUNTDOWN (PIX) 400 words)
Vonn talks to Reuters as Pyeongchang countdown begins
NEW YORK - Olympic skiing champion Lindsey Vonn talks to Reuters 100 days ahead of the opening ceremony in South Korea. (OLYMPICS-2018/VONN (PIX, TV) 400 words)
Dodgers host Astros in winner-take-all Game Seven
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to win their first World Series title since 1988 against a Houston Astros team hoping to bag the first championship in franchise history when they clash in a winner-take-all Game Seven in Los Angeles. (BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-HOU/ (PIX), expect by 0350 GMT/11:50 PM ET, by Rory Carroll and Jahmal Corner, 400 words)
ATP Paris Masters
Nadal looks to seal year-end top spot at Paris Masters
PARIS, France - Rafa Nadal can secure the year-end number one ranking by beating South Korea’s Chung Hyeon in the second round, while Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, and Juan Martin del Potro also feature in the tournament. (TENNIS-PARIS/ (TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)
WTA Elite Trophy, Zhuhai
Rybarikova beats top seed Mladenovic in round robin play
ZHUHAI, China - Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova beat top seed Kristina Mladenovic of France in round robin play at the WTA Elite Trophy. (TENNIS-WTAELITE/ (PIX), 300 words)
India v New Zealand, 1st T20 International
India look to replicate one-day form in T20 series v NZ
NEW DELHI - India will hope to dominate New Zealand again in the three-match Twenty20 series beginning at the Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium after their ODI series triumph against the tourists. (CRICKET-T20-IND-NZL/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)
Windies play the long game against Zimbabwe
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe - Zimbabwe reached 66 for four in their second innings at tea on the fourth day of the second test, after West Indies were all out for 448 in their first innings before lunch. The hosts trail by 56 runs with 32 overs played. (CRICKET-TEST-ZWE-WIN/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)
Celtics go for sixth straight win
The Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics look to extend their winning run to six games when they take on the struggling Sacramento Kings while the Western Conference leaders Memphis Grizzlies face a tough test in the Orlando Magic in two of 12 games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
Ducks try to keep Leafs falling
After a hot start to the season the Toronto Maple Leafs have gone cold and will try to snap a three game losing skid when they pay a visit to the Anaheim Ducks while the New Jersey Devils take on the Vancouver Canucks in two of five games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
Europe desk editor: Christian Radnedge