Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Champions League (1945)

Tottenham Hotspur v Juventus

Manchester City v FC Basel

Tottenham favourites to beat Juve and reach last eight

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur battled back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw at Juventus and start as favourites to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, although they will be wary of the experienced Italians who have reached two of the past three finals. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-TOT-JUV/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

Man City take 4-0 lead into second leg against Basel

MANCHESTER, England - Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side, leading 4-0 from the first leg, are as good as in the last eight with the Swiss visitors playing for little more than pride at the Etihad Stadium. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-BAS/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Formula One teams continue final four days of testing

BARCELONA - Formula One teams continue testing at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya, with the first race of the season in Australia looming on March 25. (MOTOR-F1-TESTING/ (PIX, TV), 400 words)

CRICKET

South Africa and Australia resume hostilities in second test

PORT ELIZABETH - South Africa and Australia resume their battle, while looking to temper hostilities, when the second test begins at St George’s Park. Australia will look to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series after winning the first clash by 118 runs in Durban. A factbox will accompany the preview. (CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-AUS/PREVIEW, moved, by Mark Gleeson)

RUGBY

Six Nations

Faletau to skipper much-changed Wales team

Taulupe Faletau will lead a much-changed Wales team for the first time as he was named captain upon his return to the starting line-up for Sunday’s Six Nations clash against Italy.(RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL/, moved, by Mark Gleeson, 300 words)

Scotland stick with Calcutta Cup winning formula

Blair Kinghorn will make a first start for Scotland as he was chosen on Wednesday to replace the injured Tommy Seymour at wing in coach Gregor Townsend’s only change to his side to take on Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday. (RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO/, moved, by Mark Gleeson, 300 words)

TENNIS

WTA: BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells (to 18)

Sharapova faces Osaka in first-round action

Unseeded former champion Maria Sharapova opens her Indian Wells campaign with a first-round clash against Naomi Osaka of Japan. (TENNIS-INDIANWELLS/WOMEN, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Cavs battle Nuggets, Raptors face Pistons

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, looking to claw back into contention for top spot in the Eastern Conference, visit the Denver Nuggets while the East-leading Toronto Raptors visit the Detroit Pistons in two of the seven games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)

NHL

Penguins face rival Flyers, Flames visit Sabres

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins battle the division rival Philadelphia Flyers while the Calgary Flames try to snap a four-game skid when they visit the Buffalo Sabres in two of the three games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words) (Europe Desk Editor: Christian Radnedge)