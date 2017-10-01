Reuters sports schedule at 1430 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion (1100)

Everton v Burnley (1315)

Newcastle United v Liverpool (1530)

Liverpool in action against Newcastle

LONDON - Liverpool will hope to maintain pace with the top four when they face Newcastle United. Elsewhere Everton will look to make it back-to-back wins when they host Burnley. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect from 1530 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 600 words)

We will also have mini match reports on every game.

Monreal and Iwobi lead Arsenal stroll past Brighton

LONDON - Arsenal maintained their perfect home record this season by comfortably beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League’s early kickoff on Sunday. (SOSOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-BRH/, moved, 300 words)

La Liga

Real Sociedad v Real Betis (1000)

Barcelona v Las Palmas (1415)

Valencia v Athletic Club (1630)

Villarreal v Eibar (1630)

Real Madrid v Espanyol (1845)

Barcelona-Las Palmas to be played behind closed doors

BARCELONA - Barcelona said their La Liga match with Las Palmas on Sunday would be played behind closed doors, without any supporters present, following clashes between police and voters in Catalonia over a disputed independence referendum. (SPAIN-SOCCER-FCB-LAP/, moved with updates to follow, 250 words)

MADRID - Real Madrid host Espanyol searching for a first home league win of the campaign after a confidence boosting win at Borussia Dortmund. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 500 words)

Serie A

Napoli v Cagliari (1030)

Benevento v Inter Milan (1300)

Chievo Verona v Fiorentina (1300)

SPAL v Crotone (1300)

Lazio v Sassuolo (1300)

Torino v Verona (1300)

AC Milan v AS Roma (1600)

Atalanta Bergamo v Juventus (1845)

Napoli maintain perfect start

Leaders Napoli maintained their 100 percent start to the Serie A season with a 3-0 win over Cagliari at Stadio San Paolo on Sunday (SOCCER-ITALY/, moving shortly, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Freiburg v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (1130)

Hertha Berlin v FC Bayern Munich (1330)

Cologne v RB Leipzig (1600)

Third placed Bayern travel to Hertha

Champions Bayern Munich will be eager to close the gap with leaders Borussia Dortmund when they travel to mid table Hertha Berlin. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 300 words)

Ligue 1

ESTAC Troyes v St Etienne (1300)

Angers SCO v Olympique Lyon (1500)

Nice v Olympique Marseille (1900)

MOTOR RACING

Malaysian Grand Prix

Verstappen wins in Malaysia, Hamilton second

SEPANG, Malaysia - Red Bull’s Max Verstappen gave himself a perfect 20th birthday present by winning the last Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday, while Lewis Hamilton stretched his Formula One world championship lead to 34 points. (MOTOR-F1-MALAYSIA/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Abhishek Takle, 500 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock

GOLF

Presidents Cup (to Oct 1)

U.S. can clinch seventh consecutive title with one singles victory

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey - The United States need only one victory in the 12 singles matches to score their seventh consecutive victory over an overmatched Internationals team at Liberty National. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Andrew Both, 400 words)

CRICKET

India v Australia, fifth ODI, Nagpur

Australia eye win in final ODI in Nagpur

Steve Smith’s Australia will look to carry some momentum into the three-match Twenty20 series with a win in the fifth and final one-day against India, who have an unassailable 3-1 lead. (CRICKET-ODI-IND-AUS/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 ET, 300 words)

South Africa v Bangladesh first test

South Africa pile on the runs against Bangladesh

POTCHEFSTROOM, SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and Temba Bavuma both made half centuries as they increased their lead over Bangladesh to 379 runs at lunch on the fourth day of the first test on Sunday. (CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-BGD/, expect throughout, 300 words)

NFL

Steelers take on Ravens in Baltimore

The New Orleans Saints meet the Miami Dolphins in London’s Wembley Stadium before the Pittsburgh Steelers play division rivals Ravens in Baltimore and the Carolina Panthers visit the New England Panthers in three of 14 games on the National Football League schedule. (FOOTBALL-NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

BASEBALL

Red Sox and Astros help end regular season

Division winners the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros meet in Boston in one of 15 games on the final day of Major League Baseball’s regular season as they prepare to clash again on Thursday in a best-of-five American League Division Series. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)