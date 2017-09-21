Reuters Sports Schedule at 1440 GMT on Thursday, Sept 21

Reuters sports schedule at 1440 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Atletico agree deal to re-sign Costa from Chelsea

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sell striker Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club said on Thursday, with the player set to move in January. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE/COSTA, moved, update to follow, 400 words)

We will bring you all the latest news ahead of the weekend’s Premier League matches with our Showcase game featuring Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United (SOCCER-ENGLAND/)

CYCLING

Lappartient unseats Cookson as global cycling chief

BERGEN, Norway - France’s David Lappartient won a landslide victory as he was elected International Cycling Union (UCI) president on Thursday, replacing incumbent Brian Cookson, who was seen to have failed to restore the sport’s credibility in his only term. (CYCLING-UCI/, moved, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

TENNIS

Pan Pacific Open (to 24)

Defending champions Wozniacki headlines action

TOKYO - Caroline Wozniacki kept her title defence alive in the Pan Pacific Open on Thursday after eking out a 4-6 6-1 6-4 win over Shelby Rogers to secure a place in the quarter-finals. (TENNIS-PANPACIFIC/, moved, 350 words)

DOPING

Russia’s new anti-doping chief looks for fresh start

MOSCOW - Almost two years after Russia crashed out of world athletics amid a spate of drugs scandals, former university lecturer Yuri Ganus sits in his Moscow office, plotting the rehabilitation of the national anti-doping agency. (SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-RUSADA (INTERVIEW), moved, by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber, 600 words)

CRICKET

India v Australia, 2nd ODI

Rain threat looms over Kolkata ODI

KOLKATA - The threat of rain looms over the second one-dayer between India and Australia at Eden Gardens. The hosts lead the five-match series 1-0. (CRICKET-ODI-IND-AUS/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 400 words)

England v West Indies - 2nd ODI

NOTTINGHAM, England - West Indies will be keen to bounce back at Trent Bridge after being outplayed in the opening match of the series. (CRICKET-ODI-ENG-WIN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Martyn Herman)

GOLF

Spieth headlines elite field of 30 in season finale

Top seeds Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are in the final pairing for the first round of the elite 30-man Tour Championship at East Lake as the PGA Tour’s season-ending event kicks off with players in search of the prestigious title as well as the $10 million bonus awarded to the winner of the FedExCup. (GOLF-TOURCHAMP/ (TV), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

NFL

49ers host Rams to open Week Four NFL action

The San Francisco 49ers seek their first win of the season when they kickoff Week Four National Football League action against the visiting Los Angeles Rams in a clash featuring two rebuilding teams. (FOOTBALL-NFL-SF-LAR/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Maeda leads Dodgers into clash with Phillies

Japanese right-hander Kenta Maeda takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the host Philadelphia Phillies while the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals in two of the 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)