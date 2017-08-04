Reuters Sports Schedule at 0710 GMT on Friday, Aug. 4

(Adds Neymar presentation item) Reuters sports schedule at 0710 GMT on Friday:
Neymar presented at PSG after world record transfer
MADRID - Brazilian striker Neymar is presented at PSG after signing a five-year contract with the club for a record-breaking 222 million euro transfer fee. (SOCCER-NEYMAR/, expect by 1130 GMT / 7:30 AM ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 500 words)
We will have the latest transfer news from around Europe as clubs strengthen their squads for the new season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)
World Athletics Championships
Farah defends 10,000 metres title on opening day
LONDON - Mo Farah's defence of his 10,000 metres title highlights the opening day of the championships at the London Stadium (ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Mitch Phillips, Ian Chadband and Christian Radnedge, 500 words)
IAAF and IOC hold media conference
The IAAF and the International Olympic Committee talk to reporters following a meeting in London ahead of the World Athletics Championships. (ATHLETICS-IAAF/IOC)
India v Sri Lanka, 2nd test (to 7)
Pujara, Rahane look to continue punishing Sri Lanka
COLOMBO - Centurions Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will pick up where they left off when India resume their innings on day two on a commanding 344-3. (CRICKET-TEST-LKA-IND/(PIX), expect lunch lead by 0630 / 2:30 AM ET, 400 words)
WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, (to 6) Akron, Ohio
Pieters leads by one at Firestone
Belgian Thomas Pieters takes a one-shot lead over Scotland’s Russell Knox into the second round at Firestone Country Club while British Open champion Jordan Spieth and world number four Rory McIlroy are among a group of six golfers sitting a further shot back. (GOLF-BRIDGESTONE/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 450 words)
Barracuda Championship, (to 6) Reno, Nevada
Second round action from Montreux Golf and Country Club. (GOLF-BARRACUDA/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, 200 words)
Wallabies name squad for Rugby Championship openers
SYDNEY - Wallabies coach Michael Cheika names his squad for the first two matches of the Rugby Championship against world champions New Zealand, which take place later this month. (RUGBY-UNION-AUSTRALIA-SQUAD/, expect by 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)
WTA: Stanford Classic (to 6)
Muguruza, Kvitova eye berths in semi-finals
Top-seeded Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain faces Croatian fifth seed Ana Konjuh while second seeded Czech Petra Kvitova faces Catherine Bellis in quarter-final action at the Taube Family Tennis Stadium at Stanford University. (TENNIS-WOMEN/STANFORD, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 300 words)
ATP/WTA: Citi Open, Washington D.C. (to 6)
Raonic battles Sock in quarters
Big-serving Canadian third seed Milos Raonic battles eighth-seeded Jack Sock in quarter-final action at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center while women’s top seed Simona Halep of Romania faces seventh-seed Ekaterina Makarova for a spot in the semi-finals. (TENNIS-WASHINGTONDC/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 250 words)
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Ian Ransom)