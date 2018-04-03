FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Technology News
April 3, 2018 / 3:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Factbox: As Spotify begins trading, a mixed bag for recent tech IPOs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of music streaming service Spotify Technology SA are set to begin trading on Tuesday.

A smartphone is seen in front of a screen projection of Spotify logo, in this picture illustration taken April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The Swedish company skipped a conventional initial public offering (IPO) and is listing shares directly on the New York Stock Exchange with few of the safeguards provided by investment banks that would normally manage the process.

Shares were last indicated to trade between $150 and $160. That compared with the reference price, an early estimate of the level at which supply and demand could be balanced, set by NYSE late on Monday at $132.

Multi-billion dollar tech companies who are looking to list without issuing new shares may be looking at Spotify’s debut as a test case for the IPO alternative.

Here is how technology companies have fared following recent IPOs:

Company IPO Date IPO Price First-day Pct change

pct change since IPO

Snap 28-Feb-17 $17 +44% -18%

Mulesoft 16-Mar-17 $17 +46% +159%

Cloudera 27-Apr-17 $15 +21% +46%

Blue Apron 28-Jun-17 $10 0% -82%

Roku 27-Sep-17 $14 +68% +120%

Dropbox 22-Mar-18 $21 +36% +43%

Reporting by Noel Randewich and April Joyner; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.