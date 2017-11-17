FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spotify buys online recording studio Soundtrap
#Technology News
November 17, 2017 / 2:05 PM / in a day

Spotify buys online recording studio Soundtrap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Music streaming company Spotify has bought online music and audio recording studio Soundtrap, it said on Friday, declining to give financial details of the deal.

FILE PHOTO: Earphones are seen on top of a smart phone with a Spotify logo on it in this February 20, 2014 photo illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Stockholm-based Soundtrap allows its subscribers to have an online music studio and create music together with other people in real time, its website says.

“Soundtrap’s rapidly growing business is highly aligned with Spotify’s vision of democratising the music ecosystem,” Spotify said in a statement.

Spotify is aiming to file its intention to float with U.S. regulators towards the end of this year to list in the first or second quarter next year, sources said in September. [nL8N1M8578]

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
