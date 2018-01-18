Spotify launches visual content in multimedia push ahead of IPO

(Reuters) - Music streaming company Spotify launched a feature that will allow listeners to see stories, news and other content through photos, videos and text, the company said on Thursday, expanding beyond music ahead of taking itself public.

The feature, called 'Spotlight', will have content from BuzzFeed News, Cheddar and Crooked Media, among others, Spotify said in a blog post on Thursday. (bit.ly/2mSwxKD)

Spotlight’s content will include news, pop culture, sports and politics, and will be available through a play list, said Spotify, which has 70 million subscribers.

Spotify has filed confidentially with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering and is targeting a direct listing in the first half of 2018, Reuters reported last week.