Spotify revenue beats but adds fewer-than-expected paid subscribers

(Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, but added fewer paid subscribers than estimated, sending its shares down 2.2% in trading before the bell.

The world’s most popular paid music streaming service said premium subscribers rose 30% from a year earlier to 108 million, but missed analysts’ expectation of 108.5 million.

Revenue from premium subscribers, which accounted for nearly 90% of its overall revenue, rose to 1.50 billion euros ($1.67 billion) in the second quarter.

Since launching its service more than a decade ago, Spotify has overcome resistance from big record labels and some major music artists to transform how people listen to music and become a global leader in music streaming.

To fuel its next stage of growth, it launched its service in South Africa, the Middle East and India in recent months even as it continues to price aggressively in the developed world.

However, it still faces competition from Apple Inc, which is trailing behind Spotify with more than 60 million subscribers as of June.

Spotify’s monthly active users, which included its ad-supported free version, grew 29% to 232 million and beat expectation of 227.7 million users.

It now expects between 240 million and 245 million monthly active users in the third quarter. Analysts were expecting to end the current quarter with 242 million users.

Revenue rose to 1.67 billion euros for the three months ended June 30 from 1.27 billion euros a year earlier, beating analyst average estimates of 1.64 billion euros, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to 76 million euros, or 0.42 euros per share from 394 million euros, or 2.20 euros per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting loss of 0.32 euros per share.

