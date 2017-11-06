Altice agreement 'not contingent' on T-Mobile talks failing - Sprint CFO

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp’s wireless partnership with Altice USA was not contingent on merger talks with T-Mobile US Inc failing, the chief financial officer of the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier said on Monday.

“It will not deliver the tens of billions in synergies we had foreseen in a merger with T-Mobile,” said Chief Financial Officer Tarek A. Robbiati on a call with Wall Street analysts and reporters. “Nontheless, it does deliver real value for Sprint and significant value for Sprint.”

Sprint’s shares were down 12.6 percent to $5.82 in early trading on Monday.

Altice said it will sell mobile service on Sprint’s network under a new multi-year agreement announced on Sunday, becoming the latest cable company to enter the wireless market.

The companies announced the agreement a day after Sprint and T-Mobile ended merger talks. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)