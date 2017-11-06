Deutsche Telekom shares down after U.S. deal collapses

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Deutsche Telekom opened 2.9 percent lower on Monday after the attempt by its T-Mobile US unit to merge with Sprint Corp to create a strong No.3 player on the U.S. market collapsed at the weekend.

Analysts said T-Mobile appeared not to have been willing to pay a premium for Sprint or to concede control over the merged entity.

Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges said T-Mobile, in which the German company owns a 64 percent stake, would press ahead with its growth strategy. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Tom Sims)