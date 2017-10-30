FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's SoftBank calling off talks to merge Sprint, T-Mobile - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
U.S.
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
Tata Steel reports Q2 profit, misses estimates
Tata Steel reports Q2 profit, misses estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 30, 2017 / 5:16 PM / in 11 hours

Japan's SoftBank calling off talks to merge Sprint, T-Mobile - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp plans to break off negotiations of a merger between subsidiary Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc amid a failure to agree on ownership of the combined company, Nikkei reported. (s.nikkei.com/2z03Bb0)

Sources told Reuters last week that T-Mobile and Sprint were laying the groundwork for special committees of their boards of directors to decide on a merger between the third and fourth largest U.S. wireless carriers.

SoftBank, Sprint and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.