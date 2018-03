SANTIAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Chilean mining company SQM said on Thursday global markets will need at least 50,000 tonnes of lithium per year of additional supplies in coming years.

SQM’s Patricio de Solminihac said in an earnings call he expects world lithium demand will continue to be strong with an estimated growth of 80 percent annually in the next five years. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Susan Thomas)