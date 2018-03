SANTIAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - Chilean miner SQM said on Thursday it plans investments of $517 million in 2018, due to growth in its lithium business after an increase in output in the second half of 2017.

SQM, one of the world’s largest producers of lithium and fertilizers, reported earnings of $427.7 million in 2017, up 54 percent. (Reporting by Antonio De La Jara; editing by Jason Neely)