February 27, 2018 / 9:22 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Jack Dorsey's Square posts wider quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Payments processor Square Inc’s quarterly loss widened from a year earlier, hurt by higher expenses related to product development and marketing.

The company, led by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, said on Tuesday loss widened to $15.7 million, or 4 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $15.2 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier. (squ.re/2AlRpyb)

Adjusted revenue rose to $282.7 million from $191.9 million. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

