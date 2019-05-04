Sri Lanka president vows to "eradicate terrorism", bring stability before election

Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena speaks during a meeting with Foreign Correspondents Association at his residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena said the security forces would “eradicate terrorism” and restore stability before a presidential election due for year-end, vowing to bring to heel all militants linked to the Easter Sunday suicide attacks.

“Elections cannot be postponed, therefore before the elections I will bring about stability and I will eradicate terrorism,” Sirisena told Reuters in an interview on Saturday.

“We have already identified all active members of the group and it’s a case of now arresting them.”

The president said there were a further 25 to 30 “active members” linked to the bombings still at large and that he believed Islamic State was behind the April 21 attacks.