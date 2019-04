Sri Lankan military personnel stand guard on a main road near the president’s house in Colombo, three days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Sri Lanka April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO (Reuters) - More than 60 people have been arrested since the rash of Easter Sunday suicide bombing attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka that killed at least 359 people, the leader of the country’s parliament said on Wednesday.

Lakshman Kiriella, who is also minister of public enterprise, said more than 100 people were likely to be arrested, without giving further details.