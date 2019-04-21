Sri Lanka government declares curfew, shuts down access to major social media sites

Special Task Force members prepare to go to the site of an explosion at Shangri-La hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan government declared a curfew with immediate effect, junior defence minister Ruwan Wijewardene

said on Sunday, following eight explosions that killed nearly 140 people, and mostly targeted churches and hotels.

“A curfew will be imposed until things settle down,” he told reporters in Colombo.

Government officials also said major social media networks and messaging apps, including Facebook and WhatsApp, have been blocked inside the cuntry to prevent misinformation and rumours.