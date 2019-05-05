Sri Lanka imposes curfew in Negombo after clashes, bans social media

A Sri Lankan Catholic prays on the road in front of St. Anthony's Shrine, where an explosion took place during mass on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan government has reimposed a ban on social media platforms in an effort to stop the spread of rumours after violence erupted between groups of civilians in Negombo, north of the capital and site of one of the Easter Sunday bombings.

The bombings by Islamist militants, which killed more than 250 people, have raised fears that Muslims could be targets of communal violence.

A curfew has been imposed in the Negombo area until 7am local time.