Sri Lanka PM believes attacks had Islamic State links

A coffin of a victim is carried during a mass burial of victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s prime minister said on Tuesday said he believed the Easter day attacks had links to Islamic State, after the militant group claimed responsibility for the bombings in which more than 300 were killed.

Ranil Wickremesinghe told reporters that the government’s security agencies were monitoring Sri Lankans who had joined Islamic State and returned home.

“We will be following up on IS claims, we believe there may be links,” he said.