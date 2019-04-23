Sri Lanka bomb attacks were revenge for New Zealand mosque killings - minister

Special Task Force Bomb Squad officers inspect the site of an exploded van near a church that was attacked on Easter Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday bomb attacks were retaliation for a recent attack on mosques in New Zealand, a Sri Lankan official said on Tuesday, adding that two domestic Islamist groups were believed to be responsible.

“The initial investigation has revealed that this was in retaliation for the New Zealand mosque attack,” junior minister for defence Ruwan Wijewardene told parliament.

“It was done by National Thawheed Jama’ut along with JMI,” he said, referring to another local group, Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim.