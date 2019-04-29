Sri Lanka president appoints new acting police chief

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said on Monday he had appointed Chandana Wickramaratne, the second in command of the police, as acting police chief, the latest change in personnel after Easter Sunday suicide bombings.

Over the weekend, two sources in the president’s office told Reuters that Pujith Jayasundara, the police chief during the April 21 attacks, was refusing a request from the president to step down.

It was not immediately possible to contact Jayasundara on Monday.