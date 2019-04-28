World News
April 28, 2019 / 10:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sri Lankan police raid Islamist group suspected of suicide bombings

1 Min Read

KATTANKUDY, Sri Lanka (Reuters) - Sri Lankan armed police on Sunday launched a search of the headquarters of an Islamist group, National Thawheedh Jamaath, suspected of being behind the suicide bombings on churches and hotels that killed more than 250 people, a Reuters witness said.

The raid took place at the NTJ’s base in the eastern town of Kattankudy a day after the group was banned under new emergency laws. Police believe that Zahran Hashim, the alleged mastermind of the Easter Sunday attacks, led the group or a splinter faction to mount the attacks in Colombo as well as a church in Batticaloa in the east.

Reporting by Alasdair Pal; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani

