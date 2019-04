Sri Lankan military personnel stand guard on a main road near the president’s house in Colombo, three days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Sri Lanka April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lankan police said on Wednesday they carried out a controlled explosion of a suspicious motorscooter parked near the popular Savoy cinema in the capital Colombo.

There were no explosives in the vehicle, police said.