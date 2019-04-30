Sri Lanka lifts ban on social media, security remains tight

Security forces patrol a street, days after a string of suicide bomb attacks across the island on Easter Sunday, in central Colombo, Sri Lanka April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

(Reuters) - The Sri Lankan government has lifted a ban on social media platforms intended to stop the spread of rumours after the Easter Sunday bombings, a source from the president’s office said on Tuesday.

The ban on platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Viber has been lifted with immediate effect, the source told Reuters.

Security in Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka remains tight after the April 21 suicide bomb attacks on hotels and churches that killed more than 250 people, including 42 foreign nationals.