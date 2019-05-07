Sri Lanka April tourist arrivals slide after Easter bombings

Empty sunbathing chairs are seen on a beach near hotels in a tourist area in Bentota, Sri Lanka May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka tumbled 7.5 percent in April from a year ago, as travellers shunned the island nation after the deadly Easter Sunday bombings, a senior official of the state tourism bureau said.

“This is a direct impact of the attacks. There were a lot of cancellations,” said Kishu Gomes, chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority told Reuters.

Foreign visitors in April fell to 166,975 compared with 180,429 in the same month a year ago, marking the single biggest monthly slump since the end of a civil war a decade ago.

More than 250 people were killed, including 42 foreign nationals, when suicide bombers attacked churches and luxury hotels across the Indian Ocean Island on April 21.