An army soldier stands guard at the main entrance of the St.Theresa's church as the Catholic churches in Sri Lanka restart their Sunday service after Easter Sunday bombing attacks on 21st of April,in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 12, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka imposed curfew across its northwest province on Monday, a police spokesman said, after attacks on mosques and shops owned by Muslims in the worst outbreak of violence since the Easter bombings on churches and hotels by Islamist militants.

“This is to control the spreading of violence,” spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said in a statement.