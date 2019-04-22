U.S. State Department warns 'terrorists' continue plotting Sri Lanka attacks

Security officers guard the road to the president’s house in Colombo, after bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter, in Sri Lanka April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

(Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said in a revised travel advisory ‘terrorist groups’ were continuing to plot possible attacks in Sri Lanka after 290 people were killed and about 500 wounded in blasts in churches and luxury hotels on Sunday.

“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning,” it said in the revised warning, which was dated Sunday U.S. time.

It said possible targets included tourist locations, transportation hubs, shopping malls, hotels, places of worship, airports and other public areas.