Two Danes missing after Sri Lanka hotel blast: TV2

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Two Danish citizens are missing following the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka, broadcaster TV2 reported on Wednesday citing Denmark’s ambassador to India.

Relatives and authorities have since Sunday unsuccessfully tried to establish contact with the two, who had checked into a hotel in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo.

Three Danes are already confirmed dead in the blasts, after the country’s richest man Anders Holch Povlsen lost three of his four children.