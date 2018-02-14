Sri Lanka tea warehouse collapse kills at least seven

COLOMBO (Reuters) - An old tea warehouse collapsed in Sri Lanka’s capital killing at least seven people on Wednesday, hospital sources said, with some people feared trapped in the rubble.

Police said at least 12 people were inside the building, near the R. Premadasa cricket ground, at the time of the collapse.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Pushpa Soysa, the head nurse at the National Hospital of Sri Lanka, said seven bodies were brought to the hospital.

Police, soldiers and firefighters were searching for those believed trapped, television pictures showed.

The reason for the collapse was not immediately clear.