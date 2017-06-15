TABLE-Sri Lanka's Q1 economic growth slows to 3.8 pct y/y

COLOMBO, June 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's economy grew 3.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017 from a year earlier, slowing from the 5.3 percent growth in the preceding quarter and marking its weakest performance since the second quarter last year, government data showed on Thursday. Following are the figures released by the Department of Census and Statistics. GDP growth (pct change): QUARTERLY GDP BREAKDOWN (in the last ten quarters ) Year 2017 2016 2015 2014 Quarter Q1* Q4* Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 pct y/y 3.8 5.3 4.6 2.4 5.1 2.8 5.2 7.0 4.6 10.6 FULL-YEAR GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (GDP) (Base year = 2010) Year 2016* 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 GDP 4.4 4.8 5.0 3.4 9.1 8.4 * Provisional economic growth. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)