2 months ago
TABLE-Sri Lanka's Q1 economic growth slows to 3.8 pct y/y
Featured
#Domestic News
June 15, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka's Q1 economic growth slows to 3.8 pct y/y

1 Min Read

    COLOMBO, June 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's economy grew 3.8
percent in the first quarter of 2017 from a year earlier,
slowing from the 5.3 percent growth in the preceding quarter and
marking its weakest performance since the second quarter last
year, government data showed on Thursday.
    Following are the figures released by the Department of
Census and Statistics.
    
    GDP growth (pct change):
    
    QUARTERLY GDP BREAKDOWN (in the last ten quarters )
    Year   2017         2016           2015            2014
Quarter    Q1*  Q4*  Q3   Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1   Q4   
pct y/y   3.8  5.3  4.6  2.4  5.1  2.8  5.2  7.0  4.6  10.6
    
FULL-YEAR GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (GDP) (Base year = 2010)
    
 Year   2016*    2015     2014     2013     2012     2011   
 GDP     4.4      4.8      5.0      3.4      9.1      8.4
       
* Provisional economic growth. 

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)

