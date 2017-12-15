FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Sri Lanka's Q3 economic growth slows to 3.3 pct y/y
December 15, 2017

TABLE-Sri Lanka's Q3 economic growth slows to 3.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    COLOMBO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's economy grew 3.3
percent in the third quarter of 2017 from a year earlier, but
slower than the 4 percent growth recorded in the preceding
quarter, government data showed on Friday.
    Growth slowed in the July to September quarter, recording
its weakest performance since the second quarter last year.
    Following are the figures released by the Department of
Census and Statistics.
    
    GDP growth (pct change):
    
    QUARTERLY GDP BREAKDOWN (in the last eleven quarters )
    Year     2017              2016               2015          
     
Quarter    Q3*  Q2*  Q1** Q4*  Q3   Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1 
       
pct y/y    3.3  4.0  3.9  5.3  4.6  2.4  5.1  2.8  5.2  7.0  4.6
     
    
FULL-YEAR GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (GDP) (Base year = 2010)
    
 Year   2016*    2015     2014     2013     2012     2011   
 GDP     4.4      4.8      5.0      3.4      9.1      8.4
       
* Provisional economic growth. 
** Revised economic growth

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)

