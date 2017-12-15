TABLE-Sri Lanka's Q3 economic growth slows to 3.3 pct y/y

COLOMBO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's economy grew 3.3 percent in the third quarter of 2017 from a year earlier, but slower than the 4 percent growth recorded in the preceding quarter, government data showed on Friday. Growth slowed in the July to September quarter, recording its weakest performance since the second quarter last year. Following are the figures released by the Department of Census and Statistics. GDP growth (pct change): QUARTERLY GDP BREAKDOWN (in the last eleven quarters ) Year 2017 2016 2015 Quarter Q3* Q2* Q1** Q4* Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 pct y/y 3.3 4.0 3.9 5.3 4.6 2.4 5.1 2.8 5.2 7.0 4.6 FULL-YEAR GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (GDP) (Base year = 2010) Year 2016* 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 GDP 4.4 4.8 5.0 3.4 9.1 8.4 * Provisional economic growth. ** Revised economic growth (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)