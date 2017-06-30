TABLE-Sri Lanka's June consumer prices rise 6.1 pct y/y

COLOMBO, June 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose 6.1 percent in June from a year earlier, edging up from the previous month's 6.0 percent increase, under a revised base-year and market basket, data from the Department of Census and Statistics showed on Friday. Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose 5.1 percent in June compared with the previous month's 5.2 percent gain, the index with a new base year of 2013 showed. On a month-on-month basis, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) gained 1.6 percent this month, compared with last month's 0.9 percent increase. June inflation, as measured on a 12-month moving average basis, hit a record high of 5.5 percent, compared with last month's 5.4 percent. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for June. June 2017 May 2017 Colombo CPI (new index) 120.1 118.2 Annual average (pct change) 5.5 5.4 Change on year (pct) 6.1 6.0 Change Month on month (pct) 1.6 0.9 Core annual inflation 5.1 5.2 (Base 2013=100) For details, please check: www.statistics.gov.lk/ (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)