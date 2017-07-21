TABLE-Sri Lanka June consumer prices rise 6.3 pct y/y

COLOMBO, July 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's consumer prices in June rose 6.3 percent from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month's 7.1 percent, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Friday. The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) rose 1.3 percent in June on a month-on-month basis, after rising 0.7 percent in May. The 12-month moving average inflation, for which data is available since December 2015, remained at an all-time high of 6.1 percent in June, unchanged from a month ago. The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for June: June 2017 May 2017 National CPI (new index) 123.4 121.8 Change on year (pct) 6.3 7.1 Change Month on month (pct) 1.3 0.7 12-month moving average 6.1 6.1 (Base 2013=100) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)