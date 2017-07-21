FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
TABLE-Sri Lanka June consumer prices rise 6.3 pct y/y
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 21, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 19 days ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka June consumer prices rise 6.3 pct y/y

1 Min Read

    COLOMBO, July 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's consumer prices in
June rose 6.3 percent from a year earlier, slowing from the
previous month's 7.1 percent, the Department of Census and
Statistics said on Friday.
    The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) rose 1.3 percent in
June on a month-on-month basis, after rising 0.7 percent in May.
    The 12-month moving average inflation, for which data is
available since December 2015, remained at an all-time high of
6.1 percent in June, unchanged from a month ago. 
    The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for June:
                                  June 2017         May 2017
   National CPI (new index)           123.4            121.8
   Change on year (pct)                 6.3              7.1
   Change Month on month (pct)          1.3              0.7 
   12-month moving average              6.1              6.1
   (Base 2013=100)     
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.