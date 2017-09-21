FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Sri Lanka August consumer price inflation up 7.9 pct y/y
#Domestic News
September 21, 2017 / 11:54 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka August consumer price inflation up 7.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    COLOMBO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's national consumer
price inflation in August rose 7.9 percent from a year earlier,
the Department of Census and Statistics said on Thursday.
    On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent
in August, after dropping 0.8 percent in July. 
    The 12-month moving average of inflation, for which data is
available since December 2015, accelerated to an all-time high
of 6.5 percent in August, from 6.2 percent a month ago. 
    The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for August:
                                   Aug 2017        July 2017
   National CPI (new index)           122.3            122.4
   Change on year (pct)                 7.9              6.3
   Change Month on month (pct)         (0.1)            (0.8)
   12-month moving average              6.5              6.2
   (Base 2013=100)     
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)

