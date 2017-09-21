TABLE-Sri Lanka August consumer price inflation up 7.9 pct y/y

COLOMBO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's national consumer price inflation in August rose 7.9 percent from a year earlier, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Thursday. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in August, after dropping 0.8 percent in July. The 12-month moving average of inflation, for which data is available since December 2015, accelerated to an all-time high of 6.5 percent in August, from 6.2 percent a month ago. The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for August: Aug 2017 July 2017 National CPI (new index) 122.3 122.4 Change on year (pct) 7.9 6.3 Change Month on month (pct) (0.1) (0.8) 12-month moving average 6.5 6.2 (Base 2013=100) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)