TABLE-Sri Lanka Nov national consumer price inflation at 8.4 pct y/y
#Domestic News
December 21, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 5 days ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka Nov national consumer price inflation at 8.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    COLOMBO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's national consumer
price inflation in November was at 8.4 percent from a year
earlier, easing from a 33-month high of 8.8 percent hit in the
previous month, the Department of Census and Statistics said on
Thursday.
    On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.3 percent
in November, accelerating from a 1.2 percent increase in the
previous month. 
    The 12-month moving average of inflation, for which data is
available since December 2015, accelerated to an all-time high
of 7.5 percent in November, from 7.1 percent in the previous
month. 
    The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for November:
                                   Nov 2017         Oct 2017
   National CPI (new index)           126.4            124.8
   Change on year (pct)                 8.4              8.8
   Change Month on month (pct)          1.3              1.2 
   12-month moving average              7.5              7.1
   (Base 2013=100)     
 
 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
