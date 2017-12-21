TABLE-Sri Lanka Nov national consumer price inflation at 8.4 pct y/y

COLOMBO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's national consumer price inflation in November was at 8.4 percent from a year earlier, easing from a 33-month high of 8.8 percent hit in the previous month, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Thursday. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.3 percent in November, accelerating from a 1.2 percent increase in the previous month. The 12-month moving average of inflation, for which data is available since December 2015, accelerated to an all-time high of 7.5 percent in November, from 7.1 percent in the previous month. The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for November: Nov 2017 Oct 2017 National CPI (new index) 126.4 124.8 Change on year (pct) 8.4 8.8 Change Month on month (pct) 1.3 1.2 12-month moving average 7.5 7.1 (Base 2013=100) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)