TABLE-Sri Lanka Oct consumer price inflation at 8.8 pct y/y

COLOMBO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's national consumer price inflation in October reached a 33-month high of 8.8 percent from a year earlier, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Tuesday. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.2 percent in October, accelerating from a 0.8 percent rise in the previous month. The 12-month moving average of inflation, for which data is available since December 2015, accelerated to an all-time high of 7.1 percent in October, from 6.8 percent a month ago. The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for October: Oct 2017 Sept 2017 National CPI (new index) 124.8 123.3 Change on year (pct) 8.8 8.6 Change Month on month (pct) 1.2 0.8 12-month moving average 7.1 6.8 (Base 2013=100) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)