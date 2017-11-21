FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Sri Lanka Oct consumer price inflation at 8.8 pct y/y
#Domestic News
November 21, 2017 / 10:36 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka Oct consumer price inflation at 8.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    COLOMBO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's national consumer
price inflation in October reached a 33-month high of 8.8
percent from a year earlier, the Department of Census and
Statistics said on Tuesday.
    On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.2 percent
in October, accelerating from a 0.8 percent rise in the previous
month. 
    The 12-month moving average of inflation, for which data is
available since December 2015, accelerated to an all-time high
of 7.1 percent in October, from 6.8 percent a month ago. 
    The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for October:
                                   Oct 2017        Sept 2017
   National CPI (new index)           124.8            123.3
   Change on year (pct)                 8.8              8.6
   Change Month on month (pct)          1.2              0.8 
   12-month moving average              7.1              6.8
   (Base 2013=100)     
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
