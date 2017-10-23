TABLE-Sri Lanka Sept consumer price inflation up 8.6 pct y/y

COLOMBO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's national consumer price inflation in September rose 8.6 percent from a year earlier, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Monday. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in September, after dropping 0.1 percent in the previous month. The 12-month moving average of inflation, for which data is available since December 2015, accelerated to an all-time high of 6.8 percent in September, from 6.5 percent a month ago. The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for September: Sept 2017 Aug 2017 National CPI (new index) 123.3 122.3 Change on year (pct) 8.6 7.9 Change Month on month (pct) 0.8 (0.1) 12-month moving average 6.8 6.5 (Base 2013=100) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)