TABLE-Sri Lanka Sept consumer price inflation up 8.6 pct y/y
October 23, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka Sept consumer price inflation up 8.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    COLOMBO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's national consumer
price inflation in September rose 8.6 percent from a year
earlier, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Monday.
    On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent
in September, after dropping 0.1 percent in the previous month. 
    The 12-month moving average of inflation, for which data is
available since December 2015, accelerated to an all-time high
of 6.8 percent in September, from 6.5 percent a month ago. 
    The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for September:
                                  Sept 2017         Aug 2017
   National CPI (new index)           123.3            122.3
   Change on year (pct)                 8.6              7.9
   Change Month on month (pct)          0.8             (0.1)
   12-month moving average              6.8              6.5
   (Base 2013=100)     
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
