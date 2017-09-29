FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Sri Lanka's Sept consumer inflation rate rises to 7.1 pct, 6-mth high
September 29, 2017

TABLE-Sri Lanka's Sept consumer inflation rate rises to 7.1 pct, 6-mth high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    COLOMBO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's consumer inflation rate rose to a six-month high of
7.1 percent in September from a year earlier, from the previous month's 6.0 percent rise, under
a revised base-year and market basket, data from the Department of Census and Statistics showed
on Friday. 
    Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose
6.0 percent in September, the same pace as the previous month, the index with a new base year of
2013 showed.
    On a month-on-month basis, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) rose 0.8 percent in
September, compared with a 0.5 percent fall in August.
    Inflation in September, as measured on a 12-month moving average basis, rose to a record
high of 5.8 percent compared with the previous month's 5.5 percent. 
    The following table shows changes in Sri Lanka's consumer price index.
                                  Sept 2017         Aug 2017
   Colombo CPI (new index)            119.7            118.8
   Annual average (pct change)          5.8              5.5 
   Change on year (pct)                 7.1              6.0 
   Change Month on month (pct) (-)      0.8             (0.5)
   Core annual inflation                6.0              6.0 
   (Base 2013=100)    
    For details, please check: www.statistics.gov.lk/

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

