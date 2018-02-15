Sri Lanka cbank keeps rates steady, says growth below potential

COLOMBO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rates unchanged on Thursday, in line with expectations, saying the island nation’s economy is operating below its potential although it’s expected to recover over the medium term.

The central bank kept the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) at 7.25 percent and standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 8.75 percent in line with a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)