COLOMBO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, saying inflation and credit growth were slowing due to past monetary tightening measures.

The central bank held the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) at 7.25 percent and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 8.75 percent. [here ] (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Vishal Sridhar in Bangalore; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)